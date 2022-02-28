

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Monday as riskier assets faltered amid investor concern about the Russian onslaught against Ukraine.



Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,904.49 a barrel, while U.S. gold futures were up 1 percent at 41,906.30.



Russia's central bank more than doubled interest rates to 20 percent in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine.



The rouble sank more than 40 percent to a record low against the dollar while oil prices jumped by as much as $7 a barrel as President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Amid all this, a Ukrainian delegation is meeting Russian officials for talks near the Belarus border today.



In economic news, traders are likely to keep an eye on the monthly U.S. jobs data as well as reports on manufacturing and service sector activity this week for directional cues.



Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also likely to be in focus, as traders look for additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.







