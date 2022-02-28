

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus decreased in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus declined to SEK 0.4 billion in January from SEK 4.2 billion in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was SEK 5.3 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 25.0 percent in January and imports rose 30.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 11.2 billion in January, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 10.8 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 0.2 billion in January compared to a surplus of SEK 1.5 billion in December.







