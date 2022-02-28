

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose further in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 18.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 16.5 percent rise in December.



Sales of non-food stores grew 42.0 percent annually in January and those in specialized stores rose 26.2 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 3.0 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in January.







