- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank launches information portal for corporate clients dealing with the economic consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- • Russia's attack on Ukraine also has serious economic consequences and impact on our customers, Deutsche Bank said
- • The portal deals with questions such as what is changing in international payment transactions as a result of the measures taken by the western alliance
- • The website is initially only available in German and will become available in English in the next few days
