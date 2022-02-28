Fearless Adventures, a Manchester, UK-based growth vehicle for direct-to-consumer ('D2C') start-ups, co-founded in 2021 by three stalwarts of the British start-up scene, has completed its first investment round, bringing together a powerhouse team of 14 highly successful entrepreneurs.

Investors include: Steve Oliver, Co-founder and Group CEO of musicMagpie; James Cox, co-founder of Simba Sleep; and tech-entrepreneur Alex Packham, who recently sold his company ContentCal to Adobe.

Fearless Adventures offer full-service support to its portfolio companies, including strategic expertise, best-in-class digital marketing capabilities, and talent sourcing support to rapidly accelerate the growth of their investments.

With five start-ups already onboard since Fearless Adventures launched in October, including Swim Society and the £6m revenue natural pet food business Pets Purest and a strong pipeline of new opportunities, Fearless Adventures aims to complete a further 5 investments by the end of Q2. Nearly all of the investees are female-founded or co-founded businesses.

Steve Oliver, Co-founder and Group CEO at musicMagpie said: "From the first time I met (Fearless Adventures co-founder) Dominic McGregor, and the team, I recognised our shared vision to positively impact the world by investing responsibly and with a 'value-add' mentality. This is done by supporting young businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to raise investment and offering a range of guidance in how best to continue growing and flourishing their businesses. This was a key differentiator for me when considering my investment, and I am excited for the future and the positive impact on the community it is serving."

Alex Packham, founder ContentCal, said: "I invested because I believe in the management team, and I think the area of the market we are going to be investing in is underserved. Entrepreneurs need support at every stage of their journey, and there's a massive cohort of companies who couldn't or wouldn't ever get access or exposure to leadership at Fearless Adventures. So scaling Fearless and helping loads of business owners level up is an amazing thing to be part of."

James Cox, partner of Stonebridge Private Office, said: "Fearless Adventures' approach instantly resonated with me, filling a gap which is lacking in the current investment ecosystem. Led by people who have built their own businesses, with the empathy that comes from having been on the journey positions them uniquely to help the emerging champions of tomorrow, I very much look forward to being part of the journey."

Charlie Yates, co-founder, Fearless Adventures, said: "We received huge interest from an array of equity and debt companies; however, we were keen to have experienced and successful entrepreneurs working alongside us and our investment partners. Co-founders David Newns, Dominic and I are keen believers in the importance of surrounding ourselves with people who have all experienced the highs and lows of building hugely successful businesses and are delighted to have secured such a strong investor base."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005477/en/

Contacts:

Scot Devine

scotdevine@arrow-eye.co

(+44) 07957 381982