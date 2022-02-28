Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest has announced a AUD 3 billion ($2.2 billion) investment in a 1.2GW hybrid wind, solar and battery energy storage project in Queensland, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Australian businessman Andrew Forrest confirmed on Sunday that his privately owned Squadron Energy has acquired the two-stage Clarke Creek wind, solar PV and battery development in central Queensland, Australia. He said that contracts have already been issued for the immediate start of construction of the first 450MW wind stage of the renewable energy project. Squadron Energy said the proposed ...

