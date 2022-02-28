Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Abner Labs announces that it has entered into a strategic services agreement with Lemay.ai, a leading artificial intelligence ('AI') design and development firm based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

"We are excited to have Lemay.ai as a strategic partner as we enter the last mile of commercialization of the ibetmobile technology. They bring a crucial mindset to the scale up of the AI architecture and will make ibetmobile a bigger and better beast to disrupt the online sport betting market" said Dr David Bate, Chairman.

The Abner Labs team and Lemay.ai team have known each other for many years. "After so much dating, it's nice to make it official" concluded Dr Bate.

Mr Mathieu Lemay, CEO and Co-Founder of Lemay.ai Inc., said that "We are excited to join the sprint to commercialize the ibetmobile technology. We are bringing our brightest minds and the full weight of our company's resources to realize this challenge."

The terms of the strategic services agreement were not released.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the ibetmobile sports viewing and betting technology platform through a wholly owned subsidiary called Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Group"). ibetmobile is proprietary, artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology that makes watching and wagering on live sports on any online device as easy as playing video games.

For more information about ibetmobile and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-labs.com

ABOUT LEMAY.AI

Lemay.ai Inc. ("Lemay.ai") is a Canadian company based in Ottawa, Ontario, which provides enterprise artificial intelligence services to private and public sector organizations. It provides services and solutions in digital transformation, AI implementation and infrastructure scale-up.

For more information about Lemay.ai, please visit www.lemay.ai

