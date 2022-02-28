- (PLX AI) - Cigna Increase share repurchase authorization by an aggregate of $6 billion, bringing the total program to $10 billion.
- • Morea than $7 billion of it will be used this year
- • Cigna Investment in innovations, including $1.25 billion in capital expenditures and an additional $450 million of funding in Cigna Ventures
- • Says will generate over $12 billion of deployable capital this year, including $5.4 billion in after-tax proceeds from the previously announced sale of its international life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries
- • CFO says will prioritize share repurchase in 2022 over large-scale mergers or acquisitions
