Suominen Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 28, 2022at 2:00 p.m. EET



A total of 237,584 of Suominen Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 16 key employees from the performance period 2019-2021 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021.

Following the directed share issue on February 25, 2022, the company holds a total of 797,077 treasury shares.

The share-based incentive plan was announced in the stock exchange release published on January 30, 2019.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



