- (PLX AI) - Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy Group
- • Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share
- • The acquisition combines REG's growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with Chevron's large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position
- • The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron's goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities
- • After closing of the acquisition in H2, Chevron's renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa
- • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after start-up of REG's Geismar expansion
