Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022 SHARES LOUDSPRING OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 23,880,845 new shares (LOUDN0122) of the share issue of Loudspring Oyj will be traded as new shares as of March 01, 2022. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: LOUDN0122 ISIN code: FI4000518204 Orderbook id: 250691 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: March 01, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260