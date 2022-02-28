Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten"?!
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

LOUDSPRING OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of Loudspring Oyj will be traded as
of March 01, 2022. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: LOUDU0122
ISIN code: FI4000518196
Orderbook id: 250690
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: March 01, 2022 - March 17, 2022
Trading starts: March 01, 2022
Last trading day: March 10, 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
