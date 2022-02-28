Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS LOUDSPRING OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Loudspring Oyj will be traded as of March 01, 2022. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: LOUDU0122 ISIN code: FI4000518196 Orderbook id: 250690 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: March 01, 2022 - March 17, 2022 Trading starts: March 01, 2022 Last trading day: March 10, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260