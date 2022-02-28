Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
28.02.22
14:31 Uhr
3,950 Euro
-0,100
-2,47 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0364,05414:47
4,0424,05214:47
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2022 | 13:32
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and SIGNAL IDUNA Extend Sponsorship Partnership until 30. June 2031

Borussia Dortmund and the SIGNAL IDUNA Group have prematurely extended their sponsorship partnership until 30. June 2031. The two companies are thus opening another chapter in the history of their long cooperation.

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / No other sponsor has stood by BVB for as long as the insurance and financial services provider from Dortmund and Hamburg. SIGNAL IDUNA has been a sponsor of Borussia Dortmund since 1974 - and thus for 48 years. The SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany's largest football stadium, has borne the group's name since 2005 and will continue to do so. As a so-called Champion Partner, the company has also played an important role in the BVB environment for years - whether in the club's own multimedia reporting on TV, web and print, in the supporting program of home games or on the LED perimeter boards.

Dortmund, 28th February 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690634/Borussia-Dortmund-and-SIGNAL-IDUNA-Extend-Sponsorship-Partnership-until-30-June-2031

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.