Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and SIGNAL IDUNA Extend Sponsorship Partnership until 30. June 2031

Borussia Dortmund and the SIGNAL IDUNA Group have prematurely extended their sponsorship partnership until 30. June 2031. The two companies are thus opening another chapter in the history of their long cooperation.

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / No other sponsor has stood by BVB for as long as the insurance and financial services provider from Dortmund and Hamburg. SIGNAL IDUNA has been a sponsor of Borussia Dortmund since 1974 - and thus for 48 years. The SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany's largest football stadium, has borne the group's name since 2005 and will continue to do so. As a so-called Champion Partner, the company has also played an important role in the BVB environment for years - whether in the club's own multimedia reporting on TV, web and print, in the supporting program of home games or on the LED perimeter boards.

Dortmund, 28th February 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

