New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - The Investor Summit Group, widely recognized for its reputation as the host of North America's largest independent investor conferences, will be hosting the upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit on March 8-9, 2022. The event will bring together some of the continent's most exciting and influential small and micro-cap companies, providing presenting companies with the unique opportunity to meet and interact with leading investors.

This year's Q1 Virtual Summit will feature a selection of more than 70 carefully curated companies drawn from a wide variety of sectors, including crypto, energy, financial, fin-tech, healthcare, industrials, materials and technology. The event will host upwards of 500 investors, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and regulated investor advisors in the space.

This year's Q1 event will contain a series of live, 30-minute corporate presentations throughout the conference on four distinct tracks with investors able to attend the company presentation of their choice. For qualified investors, 1x1s will also be available. With the U.S. economy returning from a period of extended disruption, investors will have the invaluable opportunity to glean insights and ascertain operational updates from a series of small and micro-cap leaders.

To view presenting companies and for complimentary investor registration please go to:

https://investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114050