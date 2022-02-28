Marseille, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Foraco International (TSX: FAR) (OTC Pink: FRACF) today announced that Daniel Simoncini, CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Foraco's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Simoncini, will give an overview on the Company's business, noteworthy collaborations and partnerships, industry trends and the Company's outlook going forward. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Foraco International website.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 10:15 AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__VR7dTYzQia7Lq3jRkoAWA

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services, hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

