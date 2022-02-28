Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Zomedica (AMEX: ZOM) today announced that Larry Heaton, CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton, will highlight the Company's recent integration of PulseVet, Inc., it's progress with the TRUFORMA product line, and the resulting transformational business strategy and partnerships, and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and archived in the Investors' section of the Zomedica website at www.zomedica.com.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 10:15 AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_chEv1Lu6TBqcue43ikU-qw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Our mission is to enrich the lives of the animals we love and the people that care for them by providing products and technologies that improve patient care and enhance practice health. Our product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and therapeutic medical devices that emphasize patient health and enhancing practice economics.

For further information:

Zomedica

Kirin Smith

646 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.