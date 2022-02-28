Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) today announced that Evan Gappelberg will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Presenting about 3D and Augmented Reality models for Ecommerce and creating the Metaverse.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 12:30pm ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y80Tdx6IQ-mf6nujpGfcvw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Nextech AR Solutions

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates platforms critical to creating and populating the Metaverse, including spatial mapping technology and augmented reality ("AR") solutions. These include three-dimensional ("3D") product visualizations, human holograms, 360° portals and augmented labs that alter e-commerce, digital advertising, learning in higher education, hybrid virtual events and training.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com