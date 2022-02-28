Antimicrobial Additives Market worth $5.5 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Antimicrobial Additives Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Type [Inorganic (Silver, Copper, Zinc), Organic (OBPA, DCOIT, Triclosan)], Application (Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Antimicrobial Additives Market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% from USD 4.0 billion in 2021. This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand from the healthcare industry. APAC is the largest antimicrobial additives market due to the stringent industrial standardizations pertaining to the high growth of the end-use industries in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is estimated to be the most populated in the world, which creates immense opportunity for the antimicrobial additives in packaging and food & beverage end-use industries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68703174

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Coatings Market"

301 - Tables

65 - Figures

280 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-additives-market-68703174.html

Inorganic is the largest type of antimicrobial additives market.

Inorganic antimicrobial additives do not decompose or transform even at resin molding temperature (maximum 350°C). They also do not leach, thanks to organic solvents, and have a long-lasting antimicrobial effect. They possess high heat stability and low volatility and also reduce the risk of microbe adaption and provide long-lasting effectiveness. Inorganic antimicrobial additive dominated the global antimicrobial additive market in 2020 and is expected to continue the dominance for the forecast year. There is a higher demand for inorganic antimicrobial additives, mainly due to their non-volatile nature and high thermal stability. They are widely used in healthcare, food & beverage, and construction industries.

Healthcare is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the antimicrobial additives market during the forecast period.

Healthcare dominated the antimicrobial additives market in terms of value of the overall market, followed by the packaging industry in 2020. The healthcare industry leads the market of antimicrobial additives owing to growing consumer awareness regarding health-related issues and life-threatening diseases such as COVID-19, H1N1 and nosocomial infections. Growing cases of COVID-19 in countries like US, India, and the UK is increasing the demand for hospital beds, constructing new covid centers, and medical equipment which is driving the demand for antimicrobial additives in the healthcare end-use industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=68703174

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for antimicrobial additives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest antimicrobial additives market, globally. The growth is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment in the healthcare, packaging, and automotive industries. With economic constraints and saturation in the European and North American markets, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region. Growing demand and policies like emission control and the use of environmentally friendly products have led to innovation in the plastics industry of the region, making it a plastic hub, globally. The antimicrobial additives manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest market for various end-use industries such as construction and automotive.

The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont De Nemours (US), Microban International (US), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US), Biocote (UK), and Milliken Chemical (US) among others

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=68703174

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, and High-Performance Plastics), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Medical and Healthcare, and Building & Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-plastic-market-20591555.html

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium dioxide) Application (Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction, HVAC system, Protective Clothing, Transportation) and Region- Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market-1297.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antimicrobial-additives-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antimicrobial-additives.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg