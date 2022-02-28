The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Provides Operational Update Reflecting Strong Growth Momentum

Launched 17 new products and added more than 2,700 retail facings

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to provide an operational update, demonstrating the progressive execution of its growth strategy through strong partnerships with distributors and suppliers, strategic acquisitions, and attracting customers who are aligned with the Company's values of nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. This operational update highlights achievements from the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in November 2021 through today.

Growth Highlights

Expanded Total Distribution Points ("TDP") by an additional 2,767 retail facings across Hope and Sesame® (1,287 facings), RightRice® (1,450 facings), and Mozaics (30 facings).

Launched 17 new products across three brands: Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO refrigerated sesamemilk, 48 oz bottles, three flavors. Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO shelf-stable sesamemilk, shelf-stable 1L cartons, six flavors. Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend. Mozaics Real Veggie Chips Non-GMO in sustainable NEO Plastics packaging, in 0.75 oz single-serving and 3.5 oz retail share-size bags, three flavors in each format. Veggicopia Greek Kalamata Snack Olives, 1 oz pouches.

"Since our IPO, we have continually developed and scaled our business through retail and ecommerce distribution networks, innovative product launches, and the strategic acquisition of the RightRice® product lines," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "We have set clear strategic priorities for 2022, including expanding product lines and production capacity to meet growing demand to position us for strong growth in 2022 and beyond."

"I am extremely proud of all the work that the Planting Hope team has executed over the past few months," continued Ms. Stamberger. "Their efforts, along with the support of our community and our partners, have validated Planting Hope's mission to build a sustainable, diverse, and profitable business poised to make its mark on the plant-based food and beverage industry. Our marketing, operational, and strategic priorities are aligned, and our values are compelling to the growing number of customers who are enjoying our products each day."

2022 Strategic Priorities

Continue expansion of TDP through acquiring new grocery retail distribution for current products and launching new product line extensions into existing retail partners.

Expand production capacity and mitigate supply chain risks across network of suppliers and production partners, proactively diminishing potential supply chain delays caused by disruptive events such as COVID-19, keeping Planting Hope ahead of growing product demand.

Continue bolstering the Planting Hope management team by offering exceptional candidates with diverse backgrounds a great place to build and succeed.

Expand marketing campaigns to build brand awareness and promote consumer adoption, building a community of consumers who believe in Planting Hope's mission of doing better, one meal, snack, or latte at a time.

Innovate and expand product lines across all brands, with a focus on continually improving nutrition and sustainability in the products and supply chain.

RightRice® Integration

In January 2022, Planting Hope acquired certain operating assets from Betterer Foods, Inc., including the RightRice® product lines, inventory, key contracts, brands, and other intellectual property, all of which have been integrated into the Company.

Planting Hope has also bolstered its leadership team by adding three team members from RightRice®, all of whom will be working across the Planting Hope brands:

Francey Grund, Vice President of Brand Marketing (experience includes Chameleon Cold-Brew Coffee, Nestle, and ZICO Coconut Water).

Matt Moran, Director of Natural Sales (experience includes Justin's, Hormel, and Mary's Gone Crackers).

Kim Iovinelli, Operations Manager (experience includes Wilton's).

RightRice® continues to expand in popularity with consumers and retailers, and has the following initiatives underway in Q1 2022:

RightRice® Risotto was selected as a featured product for the Pop Up Grocer Miami event during the month of February 2022, offering a co-branded giveaway with fellow Pop Up Grocer brands Seemore Sausages, Occo Spices, Haven's Kitchen sauces, and Midday Squares.

RightRice® will be featured in a co-branded "Year of the Tiger" bowl with Recess restaurant, launching today, February 28, 2022. Recess is in Atlanta's Krog Street Market food hall and has a second location opening in Buckhead in early Q2 2022.

RightRice® will be receiving promotional endcaps at all 476 Whole Foods Market stores across the United States, from March 2nd to 15th, and at all 362 Sprouts Farmers Market stores from March 30th to April 13th. Promotional "off shelf" aisle endcaps can potentially increase sales by one-to-two times standard velocity during the display period and provide ongoing lift in consumer adoption through generating positive product trials.

Sales & Marketing Drivers

Distribution :

Hungryroot has added both Veggicopia® Greek Green and Kalamata Snacking Olives to its SKUs at Hungryroot.com.

Rainbow Acres, a prominent natural store in Los Angeles, has added six new RightRice® SKUs (including all four Risottos), expanding their RightRice® shelf set from two to eight total SKUs.

Mozaics and RightRice® met performance targets on two QVC airings in Q1 2021, and Mozaics has been invited back for two future March air dates, an important step in developing the QVC customer.

Following the "Death Before Decaf: The Breakup Tour", 10 independent coffee shops have adopted the Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend onto their permanent menus, including: Werewolf Coffee (Chicago), Enroute Coffee (Vancouver), Chinatown Soup (New York City), Kindness & Mischief (Los Angeles), Café Ca Phe (Kansas City), and Spiller Park (Atlanta).

Sales Management :

Engaged a leading Canadian retail brokerage, LeBeau Excel, to represent all Planting Hope brands to grocery retail, natural food retailers, and natural foodservice accounts.

Engaged a leading Costco brokerage, DWS, to represent all Planting Hope brands to Costco club stores.

Expanded agreement with Uphill Marketing for QVC representation, adding all Planting Hope brands, including RightRice®.

Operational Highlights

Successfully completed first commercial runs of Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO refrigerated, shelf-stable, and barista sesamemilk lines.

Imported and launched the new line of Veggicopia® Greek Kalamata Snacking Olives, expanding on the consumer success of Veggicopia® Greek Green Snacking Olives, consistently one of the Company's best-selling items on Amazon and on direct-to-consumer snacking channels like SnackMagic.

Completed successful trial for the Company's new Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk creamers, which will be previewed at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California from March 9 th to 12 th .

to 12 . Completed development of two new Mozaics flavors, to be previewed at the Natural Products Expo West.

Onboarded a new popped chip production partner, who will proactively help develop new flavors and formats for new Mozaics product line extensions.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

