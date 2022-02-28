Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Introduces 213 Solventless Labs with Focus on High Margin Cannabis Concentrates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announces an important enhancement to its cannabis manufacturing capabilities at its majority owned Natural Plant Extracts of California, which is located in Lynwood, a suburb of Los Angeles. The Company production capability, named 213 Solventless Labs, will specialize in producing solventless cannabis products like hash and rosin as well as solventless vape cartridges, and cannabis edibles. Operations have already begun with recent equipment installations.

"It is with great pride that we announce the production of super premium concentrates at our Lynwood facility," CEO Arman Tabatabaei comments, "The art and science elements combined within this process allow us to produce some truly extraordinary products for the consumer cannabis markets."

With the use of solventless concentrates, Cannabis Global is focusing on developing vertical integrations, but the ease of this process allows the Company to expand its production and manufacturing capabilities to fulfill the demand for other brands.

The Company's solventless extraction methods use water, ice and heat to extract the desirable components from cannabis plants. This process doesn't produce any byproducts or harmful chemicals found in other types of extracting solvents like butane, which can alter taste profile and affect the end-user's experience with the product.

Consumers are increasingly turning to solventless products for three reasons: purity, taste and experience," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company. "We do not have to remove the chemical solvents from these products as none are ever added. It's just water, heat and pressure. Many consumers prefer the natural taste of solventless produced extracts and believe such products offer a superior user experience. We expect continued growth in the marketplace as consumers increasingly gravitate toward these high quality products."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

