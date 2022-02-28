

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices increased at a faster pace January, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



Producer prices grew 18.4 percent yearly in January, following a 16.7 percent rise in December.



Prices for energy grew 43.3 percent annually in January and those of intermediate goods rose 19.0 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods increases by 2.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent in January, following a 1.5 percent in December and November.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de