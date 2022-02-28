

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer price inflation accelerated in January, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Producer prices rose 31.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 29.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for the domestic market gained 32.0 percent annually and that for the non-domestic market rose 30.0 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy gained 61.5 percent. Prices of intermediate goods grew 10.1 percent and that of capital goods by 6.6 percent.



Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices rose by 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 4.0 percent in January, following a 5.7 percent gain a month ago.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover grew 23.8 percent yearly in December, after a 21.1 percent rise in November.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 10.2 percent in December.







