

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent yearly in February, following a 3.3 percent growth in December.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 3.2 percent yearly in February, following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.4 percent gain in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent in the preceding month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de