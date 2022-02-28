ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Subsidiary Heypal Launches Premium Memberships and Other New App Features on iOS Version 2.7

Paid Premium Memberships provide HeyPal users with robust new social language learning features

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its fast-growing social language learning app HeyPal - developed by subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. - has launched Premium Memberships on iOS Version 2.7, giving paid users special access to the platform's most desirable features.

The "language exchanging" app has also launched PenPal, a key feature of HeyPals premium membership plan that matches users with new friends to practice language skills; and Suggestive Messaging, a predictive text feature that allows language learners to kick start conversations with a single tap. Premium Memberships, PenPal, and Suggesting Messaging will launch on Android in the near future.

"After working tirelessly to fine-tune and perfect our Premium Membership, PenPal and Suggestive Messaging offerings, we are pleased to introduce these innovative new features that make our language learning experience even more robust, and further strengthen social connections for iOS users all over the world," stated Jonathan Maxim, CEO of HeyPal.

Premium Memberships

With Premium Memberships, HeyPal users enjoy unlimited chats, translations, language feeds, influencer feeds and features, and group chats, as well as HeyPal's new PenPal matching feature. The app remains free for the "Basic" plan, $9.99 per month for the "Starter" plan, and $14.99 per month for the "Premium" plan.

"The launch of paid Premium Memberships, combined with HeyPal's rapidly growing customer base, allows us to monetize the app and generate a steady stream of revenue going forward," said Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream Corp.

PenPal

PenPal uses an algorithm to match HeyPal users with new users to help them learn their language of interest and begin an organic friendship. A simple swiping feature shows key details of why another user may be a good match to teach or learn with; when two users swipe right on each other, a match is created and a direct message conversation begins automatically.

Suggestive Messaging

HeyPal is also making it easier to get a conversation going by allowing language learners to kick start friendships with a single tap. This direct message prompt feature provides ideas to improve conversations, and ultimately accelerate learning for users on HeyPal. Suggestive Messaging also offers to write direct message prompts for one-click sending, record a voice note and send the answer to a prompt, or record a video to send.

The HeyPal app incorporates a number of additional features that actively engage Android and iOS users while enhancing their overall experience, including algorithms that allow users to build their social profiles to increase global followers, the ability to upload fun and engaging videos as a form of communication, interactive chats and social posts that allow people to communicate with native speakers in real-time or post on boards specific to different languages.

ClickStream recently announced HeyPal has exceeded 1 million total downloads, with monthly active users rising above 230,000 for the first time. Since launching in June 2021, the app has rapidly grown to 535,000 downloads on iOS. The Android version of HeyPal, which debuted in November 2021, is already above 475,000 downloads and continuing to expand rapidly.

