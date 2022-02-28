Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

To date the Company has drilled 22 holes have now been completed on the Bazooka property, comprising of 4,742 metres. 1,658 rock samples, representing 2,092 linear meters, have been sent for assay to Actlabs in Quebec.

The drill program targeting the Cadillac shear zone intersected prospective geology with a variable amount of quartz veining, brecciation, silicification, and quartz stockwork, with associated sulphides.

Visible gold was encountered in a quartz vein shear zone in hole OP-21-22 at a depth of approximately 279.45 metres. (See Figure 1 below)





Figure 1 Visible gold in OP-21-22 @ 279.45 m depth



Company President and Chief Executive Officer, Blake Morgan, commented, "The drilling to date has progressed extremely well. It is encouraging to be encountering visible gold during our maiden drill program. Over 2,000 meters of core have now been sent for assay. Phase two of the planned drilling will begin shortly, in addition to a maiden drill campaign on the Arrowhead project. We look forward to the assay results and reporting them to our shareholders."

Bazooka Property

The Bazooka property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi subprovince in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac subprovince south of the fault.

Gold mineralization on the property occurs within mixed, up to 60-metre-wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake.

The break/fault zone is at the base and is characterized by up to two-metre-wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.

Structures and hydrothermal pathways were interpreted using the co-occurrence of selected exploration criteria in drill hole data. Interpreted prospective panels trend generally east-west with a steep dip to the north. They are constrained within the northern and southern borders of the Cadillac shear zone, a 150-metre-wide corridor of highly carbonate-chlorite-talc altered and schistosed ultramafic units, which form a Z-shape asymmetric drag fold in the area of the Bazooka historic mine.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Forward-Looking Statements

