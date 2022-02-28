- Former Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Dr. Jonathan Allis becomes Honorary Chairman of the Board -

Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of David E. Gauden, D.Phil. as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Former CEO and Executive Chairman Jonathan Allis, D.Phil., assumes the role of Honorary Chairmanof the Blue Earth Diagnostics Board of Directors. Dr. Gauden will retain his current responsibilities as President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer and report to Bracco Imaging CEO Fulvio Renoldi Bracco. Terri Wilson, President of BED Inc. (US), will assume additional responsibilities in support of Blue Earth Diagnostics, including global commercial responsibilities. The Company also announced the promotion of Eugene J. Teoh, MBBS, MRCP, FRCR, D.Phil., to Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The changes reflect a new phase of growth and global corporate development for Blue Earth Diagnostics.

Dr. Gauden, a co-founder of Blue Earth Diagnostics, brings more than 20 years of industry expertise in radiopharmaceuticals and diagnostic medical imaging to his new role. Prior to the founding of Blue Earth Diagnostics in 2014, Dr. Gauden served as Product Leader for oncology molecular imaging at GE Healthcare, with business responsibility for the product portfolio, licensing, product development and strategic marketing activities across a range of developmental PET drugs. Dr. Gauden holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Warwick and a doctorate in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford.

"Blue Earth Diagnostics is poised to achieve significant near-term milestones in our mission to deliver diagnostic imaging solutions to inform and guide the clinical management of patients with cancer," said Dr. Gauden. "I am excited and honored to assume the role of CEO as our Company enters a new stage of growth. As the recognized leader in PET prostate cancer diagnostic imaging, we are actively progressing our comprehensive prostate cancer portfolio, which includes 18F-fluciclovine and our investigational rhPSMA technology platform. Our investigational program for the use of 18F-fluciclovine in neuro-oncology and other applications is well underway, as are plans to acquire additional diagnostic imaging technology. Speaking on behalf of the entire Company, we want to express our sincere thanks to our founding CEO, Jonathan Allis, who, in his eight years of unswerving commitment and deep, strategic insight, advanced Blue Earth to the industry leadership position that it holds today."

Dr. Teoh, Blue Earth Diagnostics' new CMO, reports to CEO David Gauden. He joined the Company in 2018 as European (EU) Medical Director and was subsequently promoted to Vice President Clinical Development. He takes the reins from former CMO Peter Gardiner, MB ChB, FRCP, FFPM, who will continue to serve in a strategic advisory capacity through 2022. As CMO, Dr. Teoh has overall medical oversight and will contribute to strategic direction and guide development of innovative molecular imaging products to help guide clinicians in the diagnosis and management of cancer patients.

Since joining Blue Earth Diagnostics, Dr. Teoh has developed and progressed the Company's brain metastases clinical program from inception to its current Phase 2/3 status. He has provided medical leadership and input to product lifecycle and pipeline research and development activities. Prior to joining Blue Earth Diagnostics, Dr. Teoh served as a consultant and investigator to the Company in research to advance its prostate cancer pipeline. Dr. Teoh obtained his medical degree from Imperial College School of Medicine, in London, UK, and completed his initial medical training in Oxford and London. This was followed by specialist training in radiology at Oxford, leading to board-certification in radiology with sub-specialization in diagnostic nuclear medicine. Dr. Teoh is a member of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Royal College of Radiologists in the UK, and holds a doctorate in cancer imaging from the University of Oxford. He has published his research in prestigious medical journals and presented at a variety of national and international meetings.

"It is an honor to take the role of CMO at Blue Earth Diagnostics, and I am committed to continuing our success in the development of radiopharmaceuticals to fulfil an unmet medical need for clinicians and improve patient care," said Dr. Teoh. "This is a pivotal time for Blue Earth Diagnostics as a growing international diagnostic imaging company. We look forward to sharing results of our efforts as we work to provide well-differentiated solutions to best inform patient care."

About Blue Earth Diagnostics

Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company's success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics' expanding oncology portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including prostate cancer and neuro-oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in imaging and therapy. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging also enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.

