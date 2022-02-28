Thomas Sabo Gmbh: Inhorgenta 2022: THOMAS SABO at the fair again

NUREMBURG, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a stand measuring nearly 200m2, the leading jewellery brand THOMAS SABO will mark its return to the Inhorgenta trade fair in Munich - from 8 to 11 April 2022 - by presenting its new Spring/Summer collection.

"We are delighted to be participating in Inhorgenta again this year, as we've got lots of topics to present to our specialised retail partners about collections, marketing and POS support", Oliver Besta, Wholesale Director at THOMAS SABO.

You will find THOMAS SABO at stand B2.316, in Hall B2-Elegance & Lifestyle. One particular highlight will be the five-metre-long sailboat which will serve as an exclusive bar for guests. The sparkle of the Ocean Vibes collection will be gleaming from campaign images five metres tall and underscoring the maritime mood on the stand. The self-contained lounge area will offer guests the perfect setting to discover the delights of THOMAS SABO jewellery and watches without distractions.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the leading international jewellery companies, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. THOMAS SABO has designed and sold watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019, in addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the global online store at www.thomassabo.com.

