Underwriters Laboratories, a US non-profit standards development organization, will carry out research into the operating and safety profile of Redflow's redox flow batteries under nominal and off-nominal conditions.The Electrochemical Safety Research Institute at Illinois-based safety certification entity Underwriters Laboratories has undertaken a test program with US consultancy Stress Engineering Services (SES) to study the key technical attributes of redox flow batteries made by Australian battery specialist Redflow. The program will investigate the operating and safety profile of Redflow's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...