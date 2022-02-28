Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 Ticker-Symbol: FA1 
Tradegate
24.02.22
21:37 Uhr
348,80 Euro
-12,40
-3,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
357,00357,4016:13
357,00357,2016:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2022 | 14:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 28, 2022NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2022, ending February 28, 2022, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants:833.726.6487
International Participants:830.213.7677
Passcode:2598814
Webcast:FactSet Q2 2022 Earnings Call (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh4442se)

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until March 31, 2022, via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 2598814.

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1

Media Contact:
Benedicte Godet Crochet
+33 645711658
benedicte.godet@factset.com


FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.