Founding partners Luke Alvarez, Cherry Freeman and Sir Ian Livingstone launch their second VC fund ($340m) in three years to target early-stage Games and Metaverse innovators

Hiro Capital 1 launched in 2019 at €115m (/$130m) and has made 21 investments over two-and-a-half years including leading emerging Games Studios Polyarc, Keen, Snowprint, Flavourworks and Happy Volcano, and Gamified Fitness and Creator Platform stars such as FitXR, Zwift, FRVR, Frameplay, LIV and Loco

Hiro 1 has just announced its 20th investment, as the lead sponsor of Europe's first Games and Metaverse SPAC, Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions 1, which successfully raised £115 ($155m) from institutional investors at its Feb 2nd London IPO

Hiro Capital the leading specialist European VC focused on Videogames, Metaverse Technologies, Creator Platforms and Gamified Fitness today announces the launch of HIRO CAPITAL II, a €300m ($340m) fund focused on backing the world's emerging Gaming and Metaverse innovators. Hiro II will be announcing its first investments in April.

"At Hiro, we believe that Games and Metaverse technologies will be at the heart of the next generation of human communities. As creator entrepreneurs, we back early stage innovators who are building these exciting digital futures," Luke Alvarez, Founding General Partner

Hiro's new fund invests in entrepreneurial teams at Seed, A and B across the UK, Europe and North America (and selectively ROW), building innovative and disruptive leaders in Games, Esports, Creator Platforms and Gamified Fitness.

Founded in 2018, Hiro's name was inspired by Hiro Protagonist, the sword-wielding, Metaverse-hacking samurai hero of Neil Stephenson's seminal novel Snow Crash. Since launch, Hiro has been investing in sci-fi, story-telling IPs and the deep future of games and metaverse technology. Hiro believes strongly in Games as a force for good.

Hiro Capital is a London Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. https://hiro.capital/

