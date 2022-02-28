Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten"?!
GlobeNewswire
28.02.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Fastighets AB Balder on STO Sustainable Bonds (102/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Fastighets AB
Balder with effect from 2022-03-01. Last day of trading is set to 2027-02-18.
The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1047235
