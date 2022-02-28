

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic growth accelerated more-than-expected in the fourth quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed on Monday.



Gross domestic product expanded 9.1 percent from the last year, following the 7.5 percent growth posted in the third quarter. GDP was forecast to climb 9.0 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, economic growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.8 percent in the preceding quarter.



Turkey's economy weathered the initial fallout from the currency crisis well, Jason Tuvey, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Nonetheless, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has only added to the headwinds to the growth forecast as it will contribute to keeping inflation in Turkey high for longer and threatens to weigh on the tourism recovery.



GDP for the whole year of 2021 grew 11.0 percent compared to 1.8 percent expansion in 2020.



In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said the trade deficit widened sharply in January due to surging imports.



Exports grew 17.2 percent annually in January. At the same time, imports registered a strong 54.2 percent increase.



As a result, the trade gap increased to $10.26 billion from $3.06 billion in the previous year.







