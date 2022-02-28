Weight Loss Market Size to Reach USD 274030 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Weight Loss Market is Segmented by Type (Fitness Equipment, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, Body Composition Analyzers, Surgical Equipment, Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment, Noninvasive Surgical Equipment), by Application (Man, Woman): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Weight Loss market size is projected to reach USD 274030 Million by 2028, from USD 166990 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the weight loss market are:

The global weight loss market is expected to expand in the coming years as people become more aware of their health and well-being. The large consumer base is a key market driver for the global weight loss services market's growth, and it will continue to be so as the world's population grows.

Childhood obesity is on the rise due to factors such as a lack of physical activity and poor eating habits is expected to further augment the weight loss market growth.

Increased adoption of online weight loss and weight management programs, rise in disposable income in developing economies, sedentary lifestyle, and government initiatives to raise awareness among obese populations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WEIGHT LOSS MARKET

The weight loss market is expected to grow due to rising consumer demand for weight loss products as well as increased consumer awareness. Furthermore, rising per capita income in developing countries is fueling the growth of the weight loss market as people have more money to spend on weight loss equipment, treatments, and dietary changes.

Obesity in children is becoming more common around the world as a result of factors such as a lack of physical activity and poor eating habits. It is extremely rare for childhood obesity to be caused by hormonal issues. The total number of inactive hours among children is increasing as they spend more time in front of the television and playing computer games. Demand for more nutritious, well-balanced diets is expected to rise around the world. As a result, players in the weight loss and weight management products and services market will have significant growth opportunities.

Previously, bariatric surgery/weight loss surgery was thought to be the last resort for weight loss after dieting, exercise, and other medically prescribed programs had failed. Bariatric surgeries, on the other hand, have become less painful for patients as a result of technological advancements. As a result, the medical community is increasingly accepting these surgeries as an effective and long-lasting alternative to other weight-loss methods. This factor, combined with rising obesity rates, has resulted in a surge in the number of bariatric surgeries performed around the world. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the weight loss market.

Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, combined with the COVID19 outbreak, are causing an increase in the number of people working out, paving the way for the growth of the Weight Loss market.

WEIGHT LOSS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Fitness equipment is expected to be the most lucrative. People's growing awareness of health and fitness is having a positive impact on the market.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment. In addition, the regional market is expected to be driven in the coming years by raising awareness of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and the presence of key companies. Because of the presence of leading firms, the United States held the largest share of the North American market.

Key Companies:

Atkins

Brunswick

Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Nutrisystem

Weight Watchers

Amer Sports

Apollo Endosurgery

Medtronic

Com (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of as Seen on Tv)

Herbalife

Jenny Craig (Subsidiary of North Castle Partners)

(Subsidiary of North Castle Partners) Johnson Health Tech

Kellogg

Technogym

Gold's Gym.

