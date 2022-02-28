Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today that it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with 86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp. ("86835"), a non-arm's length party, to acquire a 40% interest in the Frog Property ("Property") located in Labrador, Canada. Under the terms of the Agreement Wolverine issued 570,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.002 (CDN$0.0025) per share for a purchase price of $1,140,000 (CDN$1,425,000).





The Frog Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1138/115037_5407f67764d5f813_002full.jpg

The Property consists of 315 claims comprising an area of 7,843 hectares (19,380 acres). The Property is remote, centered on latitude 56.02° N and longitude 62.24° W within NTS map areas 13M16 and 14D01. It is located approximately 70 kilometres west-northwest of Natuashish and 65kilometres southwest of Nain, Labrador, situated 30 kilometres south of the Voysey's Bay nickel, copper, and cobalt deposit operated by Voysey's Bay Nickel Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Vale S.A.

Fixed wing access from Goose Bay can be gained by amphibious aircraft to a number of lakes on the Property. A camp was set up on the northeast shore of the large pond located west of the magnetics grid. Transportation within the Property is exclusively by helicopter, fixed wing float plane or snowmobile.

The Property encompasses a northeast trending canyon (90 m elevation) bounded by steep walls. Lower elevations are characterized by forested till-covered valleys containing black spruce, tamarack and shrubs. Rugged hills bound the sides of the canyon as well as the northeast and southwest limits of the Property up to540m elevation above sea level.

In 2021, 86835 completed an initial exploration program on the Property consisting of prospecting, rock geochemistry, and ground magnetics. Wolverine intends on conducting additional exploration on the Property in 2022 initially consisting of 45 kilometres of ground magnetics, expanding on anomalies delineated by the previous survey. Follow-up prospecting later in the year will be focused on anomalies defined by both magnetics surveys. Field crews have been mobilized to site and exploration is currently underway.

86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp.

86835 is an Innu owned and operated private mineral exploration company which owns mineral properties in both Newfoundland and Labrador. Bruce Costerd and Luke Rich are officers, directors and shareholders of 86835 and Wolverine.

The technical content on the Frog Property has been reviewed and approved by L. John Peters P. Geo., as the Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board

Bruce Costerd

CEO

For further information please contact:

Bruce Costerd (778) 297-4409

investor@wolverinetechnologiescorp.com

http://www.wolverinetechnologiescorp.com

Investor Relations

Mr. Dale Shirley

Big Reach Media, Inc.

Mobile: (780) 964-4732

dale@bigreachmedia.com

http://www.bigreachmedia.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Frog Property.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

