Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced that it has won a contract with a large US-based global financial institution. The minimum value of this contract is US $384,000.

This contract win supports RIWI's continued strategy to drive more long-term subscription revenue. The customer leverages the RIWI platform - and enjoys the capacity under the contract to pay RIWI for additional analytical services - because of RIWI's ability to collect ongoing sentiment data on varied topics such as changing consumer confidence and travel intentions. RIWI's platform enables long-term trend analysis of data feeds and offers the customer the capacity to make predictions about the future strength of stocks and sectors. This business model helps RIWI become essential to the client's operations and increases RIWI's ability to retain and expand work with new and existing customers.

RIWI started the shift in 2021 towards a more subscription-based business model and away from a project-based model. RIWI now offers subscription services in three different ways: (a) subscriptions to standard data feeds, (b) subscriptions to long-term customer trackers, and (c) subscriptions to the RIWI platform to enable clients to conduct agile data collection, message testing and digital campaigns in any country. For subscriptions to standard data feeds, RIWI launched "RIWI China Alpha" for the electric vehicles and luxury goods sectors, and also launched the "Substance Use Stigma and Recovery" index in 2021 for global public health clients. To expand its offerings for finance and international development clients, RIWI will soon launch a "Compass Data" series that will include indexes on global-macroeconomic trends, military conflict risk and social cohesion and polarization trends.

As part of the military conflict risk index, RIWI has been monitoring developments in Russia and Ukraine as well as in many other regions of the world. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe, RIWI has been capturing real-time citizen sentiment in the conflict zone. To subscribe to this data feed or learn more about RIWI's capabilities in conflict-zone monitoring, please see: https://riwi.com/research/citizen-intelligence-in-lead-up-to-russian-invasion-of-ukraine/

"The RIWI platform is a unique and mission-critical solution for clients seeking to collect data and test digital messages in any region of the world. This enables clients to make evidence-based operational decisions as events unfold," says Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact: investors@riwi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115076