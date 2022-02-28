Openly Launches in Georgia, Marking First State Expansion of 2022

Premium home insurance provider now available to independent insurance agents and homeowners across 17 states

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, has announced it is now operating in the state of Georgia. Independent insurance agents in the state can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds.

"We're thrilled to bring independent insurance agents in Georgia our simplified, efficient, and transparent premium homeowners insurance options," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "Following our achievements in 2021, we look forward to expanding our offerings across the United States, and continuing to shape a more streamlined and transparent future for insurance."

Georgia becomes the 17th state to make Openly available to independent agents. The company recently announced its tremendous growth in the past year, achieving 700% in in-force premium, 250% growth in independent insurance agents selling on its platform, and hiring more than 100 employees. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

"I love working with Openly, they provide agents with a fast, efficient and customized quoting platform with the best coverage possible for our customers," said Kishan Patel, Treehouse Insurance. "They have quickly become my first thought when wanting to issue a new policy. I have peace of mind knowing I'll place my customers with a company that is looking out for them, while also looking out for their agents."

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oregon's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

