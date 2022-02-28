Rho Awarded NIH-NIAID Contract to Support Clinical Research in Autoimmune Diseases

Global CRO to Serve as Autoimmune Diseases Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Rho, a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, today announced that it has been named the Autoimmune Diseases Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center (AD-SCCC) for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. As the AD-SCCC, Rho will provide a broad range of services critical for the design, development, execution, and analysis of clinical research in autoimmune diseases. This project has been funded $8.3 million in the first year with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93022C00003. This award has the potential to provide a total of over $49 million to the AD-SCCC over the next five years.

"As someone who has struggled with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, this award is especially meaningful to me," said Shann Williams, Vice President, Federal Operations, Rho. "Knowing that our highly experienced team will continue to support NIAID and our partners on this incredibly important work makes me personally grateful. It points to the value the government places on excellent research which leads to better long-term outcomes and a higher quality of life for patients suffering from these debilitating and rare autoimmune diseases."

As the AD-SCCC, Rho will provide clinical trial design, development, implementation, and project management services as well as biostatistics and programming support for studies within the autoimmune branch of NIAID over the next five years. Studies will focus on novel treatments for autoimmune diseases, including lupus, Type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, and will be conducted in both adult and pediatric patient populations. Rho will recommend and support enrolling diverse study participants to meet study design and enrollment goals.

"I am extremely proud of our federal team for securing this new NIH contract," said Dr. Laura Helms Reece, CEO, Rho. "Our exceptional people live our company's core values of integrity, quality, innovation and stability and hold close to 20 years of experience in this important therapeutic area. This win illustrates the magnitude of what this team has achieved in improving global health," added Dr. Helms Reece.

About Rho

Rho is a global, privately held contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Research Triangle Park, a biotech hub in North Carolina, US. Rho provides a full range of drug development services, from program strategy through to clinical trials and marketing applications. For more than 36 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the most innovative pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Dedicated to service excellence and cross-functional collaboration, Rho's therapeutic expertise, employee focus and commitment to strong site relationships change what it means to work with a CRO - accelerating time to market, maximizing ROI, and delivering consistent, smarter and more efficient programs. Experience Rho by following the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

