ZTE Corporation: ZTE makes its mark with simple, fast and green strategies at MWC 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that under the theme "Inspire the Digital World" it is showcasing "Simple, Fast and Green" innovative ICT solutions and practices for B2C, B2B and Business to Home (B2H) markets at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona.

This time around, ZTE is demonstrating its latest ICT solutions and successful practices at its booth, with a focus on Network Enhancement, Beyond Connectivity, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Digital Life. With a range of new products and solutions taking center stage, the company unveils its brand-new simplified site solution UniSite NEO, the industry's first precise 50G PON prototype, GreenPilot solution, flagship Nubia Z40 Pro and mid- and high-end Blade V40 series, and the fourth-generation 5G MBB product family.

The company will be participating in five themed events hosted by GSMA, including the 5G mmWave summit, the 5G security conference, digital twin conference, and others. Additionally, ZTE has launched its MWC 2022 online platform, where visitors have the opportunity to get inspired by the company's top executives' in-depth insights into the digital world, and experience four virtual events including 5G Growing, 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network, How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs, as well as the Cloud Network Core Capabilities and Innovation Achievements Global Conference 2022. In addition, online visitors can explore exciting content such as multi-user interviews, expert interpretation videos of popular solutions, live exhibition tours and beyond.

Simplified and efficient networks to meet the on-demand requirements of customers

ZTE is committed to helping customers build efficient and modern networks that match their ultimate targets and requirements. With powerful network capabilities, ZTE can also satisfy customers' on-demand network deployment and usage needs.

For wireless network deployment, ZTE will be releasing the brand-new simplified site deployment solution UniSite NEO based on a new generation of in-house designed chipsets. Featuring an OMNI-UBR device, UniSite NEO redefines the site deployment form. The next-generation 5G AAU product with higher performance boasts the lightest weight in the industry, helping reduce the energy consumption of multi-frequency all-mode sites by 40%.

For wireline networks, ZTE provides ultra-wide optical networks for access to the backbone network, featuring the industry's first precise 50G PON prototype, cost-effective 5-in-1 OTN, and the 1.2T OTN commercial system solution with the highest rate in the industry, to build an infrastructure for the ultimate user experience.

Facing increasingly complex network deployment and O&M while adhering to the design concept of "endogenous intelligence, single-domain autonomy, cross-domain collaboration, capability openness and co-construction", ZTE has launched the uSmartNet autonomous network solution, enabling customers to move towards higher-level autonomous networks.

One-stop customized private networks to achieve network enhancement

Faced with the challenges of various industrial application scenarios and a high deployment complexity, ZTE has innovatively proposed "Private Network as a Service", which helps operators realize one-stop Order-to-Service for the industry in a simple and efficient way throughout the whole process from network planning and precise deployment to streamlined operation and maintenance.

ZTE's private network solution is the first in the industry to achieve 4G and 5G integration, voice and data integration, cloud and network integration, as well as full sharing resources and simplified networking. ZTE also released the industry-leading integrated i5GC, through which a server can be deployed with a full set of 5G core network, public network support, dedicated and public cloud-owned deployment, to provide the best cost-effective private network services.

To meet the demanding requirements of key industrial applications such as power grid protection, industrial control, port logistics and telemedicine, ZTE proposed the Time Promised Communication (TPC) solution, which integrates 5G TSN/5GLAN/URLLC/SLA precise control, achieving the industry's highest precision of less than 1us clock synchronization and ultra-low jitter, ultra-low deterministic latency of 1-20ms, and ultra-high reliability of more than 99.999%, making it possible to remotely control 5G wireless precision machines. Moreover, based on the TPC solution, ZTE and Qualcomm successfully demonstrated the application of 5G TSN on smart grids, accelerating the commercialization of 5G in key industries.

Moreover, ZTE has launched in-house developed products such as 5G AGV components and AR digital twin platform. Joining hands with ZPMC, the company released the first integrated video gateway in the port field. Working with the Sichuan Branch of China Telecom, ZTE launched the 5G+ intelligent supply chain demonstration project, "cloud warehouse configuration", which accelerates the commercial process of 5G in industry verticals.

Green and safe digital infrastructure secures long-term sustainable development

ZTE, by virtue of its green ICT digital infrastructure, green empowerment towards industry verticals, and green low-carbon operations, has made great contributions to the realization of the dual-carbon goal of the whole society.

For its operators, ZTE provides its GreenPilot solution throughout the whole process of energy supply, storage, use and management, to create a green low-carbon digital infrastructure.

In terms of network security, ZTE adheres to the four principles of openness, transparency, governance and compliance. The company ensures that every connection is secure and credible, and it has passed multiple third-party security assessments and certifications.

Ubiquitous connection boosts a green digital future

ZTE focuses on application scenarios and market demand to drive the continuous evolution of the network. The company brings ubiquitous connection towards the future at MWC 2022.

In terms of optical network connection, ZTE's satellite PON architecture enables full-scenario optical network coverage at low cost, with such advantages as centralized management, plug-and-play, and shortening TTM. ZTE's multi-core and few-mode optical system breaks through the limit of physical space and achieves a 100-fold jump in optical backbone network capacity from T-level to P-level.

Facing the evolution of the wireless access network, ZTE has launched the ZTE RIS solution. The solution employs the intelligent super-surface, one of the core technologies of 5G-Advanced and 6G. The company takes the lead to apply the technology into the 5G network, realizing the co-site coverage of high and low frequencies in dense urban areas. Thus, the solution can significantly reduce high-frequency deployment costs such as millimeter wave, shortening the deployment cycle and decreasing network energy consumption, while accelerating the building of green, low-carbon and efficient networks.

In addition, ZTE provides ubiquitous 5G coverage solutions, which can be applied as high in the sky as 10,000 meters, and as far as 100 kilometers out at sea. The 5G signal is transmitted at speeds as fast as 350km/h. With super large capacity, the solution allows users to have 5G experiences anytime and anywhere, making digital life more convenient.

Terminal products with a complete ecosystem brings new ultimate experiences

At MWC 2022, ZTE will be holding a new product launch conference and display its terminal products with complete ecosystem including individuals, families and industries, bringing new digital and smart life experiences to individuals and families.

In the mobile phone and mobile internet terminal experience area, ZTE will bring the newly-released Nubia Z40 Pro, the new flagship featuring a humanistic imagery technique, the global premium Blade V40 series, the new Red Magic 7 with ultimate gaming experience and its ecological peripherals, the Axon series with the ultimate experience of the fourth-generation 5G MBB product family equipped with the Snapdragon X65 and X62 platforms, the Internet of Vehicles as well as industry terminal products. In addition, it will focus on high-power 5G millimeter wave CPE, whose transmission rate has increased up to 10Gbps.

In the smart home experience area at MWC 2022, ZTE's technical capabilities, product innovation and market cooperation in the digital family field will be shown to its customers with its home networking connections, end-to-end video solutions, home cloud computer office, and business expansion.

Currently, 5G is integrated with cloud/edge computing, big data, AI, XR, robotics and other technologies, and the transformation of home intellectualization and enterprise digitalization continues to accelerate.

ZTE adheres to its core principle of "technology creates value", and its core positioning as "the driver of the digital economy". It has been continuously solidifying its core competitiveness, and trialing its digital solutions to make them more suitable for scenarios and more cost-effective. Moving forward, ZTE will join hands with ecological partners to continue to inject new momentum into the digital world.

Media Contact:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn