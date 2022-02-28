Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Flat Capital AB (102/22)

With effect from March 01, 2022, the subscription rights in Flat Capital AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 11, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FLAT TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017563729 Order book ID: 250689 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 01, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Flat Capital AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FLAT BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017563737 Order book ID: 249905 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB