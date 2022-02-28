Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5RW ISIN: SE0016609846 Ticker-Symbol: 87I 
Frankfurt
28.02.22
08:14 Uhr
2,134 Euro
+0,156
+7,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.02.2022 | 15:17
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Flat Capital AB (102/22)

With effect from March 01, 2022, the subscription rights in Flat Capital AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FLAT TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017563729              
Order book ID:  250689                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 01, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Flat Capital
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FLAT BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017563737              
Order book ID:  249905                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
FLAT CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.