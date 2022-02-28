Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Loudspring Oyj (103/22)

With effect from March 01, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 10, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LOUDS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017563570 Order book ID: 249885 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 01, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Loudspring Oyj will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LOUDS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017563588 Order book ID: 249904 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB