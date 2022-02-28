Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Loudspring Oyj (103/22)

With effect from March 01, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 10, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LOUDS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017563570              
Order book ID:  249885                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 01, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Loudspring Oyj
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LOUDS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017563588              
Order book ID:  249904                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
