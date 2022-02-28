Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor Summit: March 8, 2022

Roth Capital: March 15, 2022

Maxim Group: March 28 - 29, 2022

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation at upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Investor Summit Q1 Virtual Conference on March 8, 2022:

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and present in a virtual group webcast. Institutional investors, family offices, and publishing analysts may request one-on-one meetings with Odyssey on March 8. Please visit Investor Summit Registration. Management will present in a virtual group webcast at this event on March 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM ET. Investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on March 8, 2022.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcasts will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Roth Capital 34th Annual Conference on March 15, 2022

Management will be available at the Roth Conference for one-on-one meetings at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, California. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Odyssey on Roth's online conference platform or contact their Roth representative. The company will present in a virtual group webcast for this conference. The company will provide a link to the webcast on its IR website when it is available.

Maxim Group 2nd Annual Virtual Growth Conference on March 28 to 29, 2022

The company will provide additional information about this conference when it is available.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

