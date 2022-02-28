Container Security Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1335.9 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 17.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Container Security Market By Type - Deployment & Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Market By Application - Large Enterprise, Medium-sized Enterprise, Small Companies. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Container Security market size is projected to reach USD 1335.9 million by 2028, from USD 418.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Container Security Market Are

Increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, as well as the growing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises, are driving the container security market.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based containers (Container-as-a-Service) across verticals and an expanding range of IoT applications are among the various opportunities in the container security market. Limited technical expertise and a lack of awareness about container technologies and security are two challenges in the container security market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CONTAINER SECURITY MARKET

Growing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks are expected to drive the growth of the container security market. The frequency of automated and sophisticated cyberattacks is increasing as technology advances. The vast majority of cyberattacks are carried out for monetary gain, resulting in significant financial and reputational losses for individuals, businesses, and governments. Web application vulnerabilities are on the rise, putting applications and networks at risk of security breaches and attacks like ransomware, malware, and exploit attacks. Organizations all over the world are adopting container security solutions and services as attacks become more sophisticated and the number of vulnerabilities grows.

The rising adoption of cloud-based containers (Container-as-a-Service) in different verticals is expected to drive the growth of the Container Security Market. The frequency of automated and sophisticated cyberattacks is increasing as technology advances. The vast majority of cyberattacks are carried out for monetary gain, resulting in significant financial and reputational losses for individuals, businesses, and governments. Web application vulnerabilities are on the rise, putting applications and networks at risk of security breaches and attacks like ransomware, malware, and exploit attacks. Organizations all over the world are adopting container security solutions and services as attacks become more sophisticated and the number of vulnerabilities grows.

The Container Security Market growth could be hampered by a lack of technical expertise and awareness of container technologies and security. The technology landscape in the current container scenario is constantly changing and evolving. Organizations are constantly striving to better serve their customers by introducing newer methods for improving their business and operational activities, as well as continuous product upgrades and changes. They're also using multiple microservices, which adds to the complexity of container applications. As a result, securing critical container applications becomes difficult, because many security professionals lack the tools necessary to monitor transient containers and microservices.

In terms of security concerns, the coronavirus pandemic has posed new challenges for businesses. Organizations are looking forward to securing their application development process using container security platforms as a result of cyber-attacks and system vulnerabilities. Organizations that are constantly moving toward remote work and relying heavily on cloud services are vulnerable to distributed denial of service and phishing malware attacks. Organizations have been encouraged to use cloud-based containers as a preventative measure and to improve their IT security as a result of these effects.

CONTAINER SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. The region is home to major container security vendors such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and VMware. Various factors driving the adoption of container security solutions, such as R&D investments in cloud-native architecture, have standardized the application development approach for security assessment and authorization in the region.

Container Security Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Container Security Market By Company

Aqua Security

Alert Logic

Anchore

Qualys

Docker

NeuVector

Aporeto

Trend Micro

Red Hat

CloudPassage

Black Duck

Twistlock

Thales

Google

Guardicore

