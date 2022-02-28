Belgium deployed around 850 MW of new PV systems in 2021, which is 300 MW less than in 2020 but more than what the local industry had expected.From pv magazine France Belgium installed around 850MW of new PV systems last year, according to new figures released by the Belgian association Energie Commune, which was formerly known as Association belge pour la Promotion des Energies Renouvelables (APERe). For comparison, the newly installed PV capacities for 2020, 2019, and 2018, were 1,010MW, 544MW, and 367MW, respectively. With last year's new additions, Belgium reached a cumulative installed PV ...

