Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



The net asset value detailed below represents the value of all stocks tradeable on markets on Friday 25 February. The board of BEMO are working with the AIFM to reassess the values of all BEMO's Russian holdings given the developments over the days since Friday.

It is announced that at the close of business on 25 February 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 25 February 2022 786.41 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 782.04 pence per ordinary share





Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



28 February 2022