NRP Stone, Inc.: Win a Zero-G Flight with Astronaut Through Space+

NRP Stone Subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, Inc., announced today that three (3) members of the Space+ NFT community will be given the chance to experience weightlessness with a real-life astronaut. Space+ is a project by Uplift Aerospace that provides greater access to space through community giveaways and events including: sub-orbital space flights, microgravity flights, rocket launch events, and lunar resource missions.

Uplift is collaborating with Zero Gravity Corporation (Zero-G) to offer three Space+ members the opportunity to experience true weightlessness on a flight on March 20, 2022. The community participants will be selected during a giveaway to join Astronaut José Hernández aboard a specially modified Boeing 727 that creates a weightless environment, allowing you to float, flip, and soar as if you were in space.

One winner will be selected during a live astronaut panel hosted by Space+ on March 3, 2022 from 7-8pm EST. The astronaut panel will include astronauts José Hernández and Nicole Stott. Space+ will select the other two winners from its Discord/Twitter followers on March 4, 2022 at 7pm EST.

The plane will execute approximately 15 parabolas during the flight recreating martian, lunar, and zero gravity for the participants aboard. Astronaut José Hernández will be joining the crew members as they adjust to life beyond the pull of Earth. Each member will also take home their own Zero-G flight suit and merchandise, an official certificate of weightless completion, and photos and videos of their experience.

Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. The experience offered by Zero-G gives individuals the opportunity to experience true "weightlessness" without going to space. Zero-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combine with its exciting history has set the foundation for exhilarating adventure based tourism.

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

