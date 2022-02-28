Solar modules from Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, and Felicity Solar were tested in a prototype of a photovoltaic-thermal collector that uses excess heat from the PV elements to heat water. The system uses a thermally insulated helical coil heat exchanger to recover panel heat and a solenoid valve to allow water recirculation when the temperature below the PV module rises significantly.Researchers from the Dschang University, in Cameroon, have tested the solar modules of three Chinese manufacturers - Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, and Felicity Solar - in water-based photovoltaic-thermal collectors. ...

