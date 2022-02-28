- (PLX AI) - Nordex plans to cease rotor blade production at Rostock site in Germany, where 600 employees would be affected.
- • Nordex says to reduce production costs to remain competitive
- • Since the introduction of the auction system in most of the energy markets, the industry has been globally characterized by increasing price competition, Nordex says
- • Those power producers who submit the lowest bids are awarded the contract and then pass on the price pressure to the turbine manufacturers: Nordex
- • The cost of energy production from wind have halved in the last five years and this development has had a negative effect on the manufacturers' profitability: Nordex
- • Says blade production at Rostock is not competitive within the Nordex Group's global production network and world-wide project business
- • Says there is a shift in demand for larger blades, which are not manufactured at Rostock
