Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Aura Minerals (TSX: ORA) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.
Kleber Cardoso will be presenting on March 3rd at 11:00 Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
