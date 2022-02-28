Optima Living Partners With Artfull Enrichment To Offer Residents Creative Programming

EDMONTON, AB and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Optima Living, which operates independent living, assisted living, and supportive living communities in Western Canada, is partnering with Artfull Enrichment to launch visual arts creative programming at its communities.

Artfull Enrichment's programs include drawing activities, art history sessions, virtual live art workshops, and other types of creative activities that empower residents through skills development and creative exploration. Artfull Enrichment's programs are evidence-based, having been shown to improve quality of life, combat social isolation, foster personal growth, and improve cognitive resilience. Each program can be tailored to the individual, deepening impact and effectiveness.

"Our partnership with Artfull Enrichment offers residents a major value-add activity from a creative perspective," said Karim Kassam, Co-Founder and Principal at Optima Living. "Keeping Optima Living communities healthy and engaged encourages us to tap into initiatives like Artfull Enrichment to provide residents with new skills and interests. Our enriching and interesting environments support our North Star - Let us welcome you home," he added.

"We are excited to offer all Optima Living residents over 100 diverse creative programs," said Cailey Massey, CEO of Artfull Enrichment. "Residents and staff at Optima Living's Wild Rose community in Edmonton have been so pleased with the positive impact of Artfull Enrichment, they encouraged Optima to make our programs available to residents at their other communities," she added.

Artfull Enrichment's creative programs have ripple effects that last beyond the creative sessions themselves. For example, residents' art developed through the programs is displayed in common areas within residences and in the community for family and others to view.

Optima Living Community Wild Rose resident participating in the Artfull Enrichment program

Painting made by Optima Living Community Wild Rose residents participating in the Artfull Enrichment program

About Optima Living

For the past 15 years, Optima Living has established a strong reputation as an owner and operator of seniors' residential communities located in Western Canada. These communities range from Independent to Assisted Living, Long-Term Care to Memory Care Living and Residential Mental Health. Optima Living currently operates more than 1200 beds and 18 communities across Alberta and B.C. What sets Optima Living apart is the unique culture the company works to create in all its seniors' residential communities, as stated in its North Star - Let us welcome you home. For more information, visit www.optimaliving.ca.

About Artfull Enrichment

Artfull Enrichment believes that all older adult communities and their respective residents should have access to high-quality, sustainable art programming. Artfull Enrichment is committed to increasing awareness about the profoundly positive impacts of creative experiences for older adults and overcoming barriers to participation. For more information, visit www.artfullenrichment.com.

