Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 28
[28.02.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.02.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|20,346,840.00
|USD
|0
|152,676,951.12
|7.5037
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.02.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,494,280.00
|EUR
|0
|46,962,110.83
|8.5475
